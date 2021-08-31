Ricky Williams, Earl Campbell to auction NFTs next week with dream experiences for UT fans

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Texas Longhorns running backs Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, the school’s two Heisman Trophy winners, are getting into the non-fungible tokens (NFT) game. NFTs are digital tokens infused with digital art and live experiences — think of it like digital sports memorabilia.

Campbell and Williams are collaborating with the university to launch the “Campbell-Williams Field NFT Collection” next week. Last year, the field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was renamed in honor of the Longhorns legends.

The auction for the “Campbell-Williams Field Collection” begins Wednesday, Sept. 8.

Twenty-five percent of the proceeds earned from the NFTs will be donated to The University of Texas at Austin’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, an advocacy group that works to create an inclusive campus culture and community engagement for underrepresented groups on the UT campus.

“Above all things I have become interested in the NFT run that is currently taking place. This is a unique way for us both to enter the game and engage the market. Being able to gift proceeds back to the University’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement is something that needs to be done. We would not want it any other way,” Campbell said in a release.

“Life is short and only what we leave behind survives. My name on the University of Texas Football field, and the opportunity to support the University’s Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, gives real meaning to everything I was able to accomplish during my time on The Forty Acres,” Williams said.

The Campbell-Williams Field Collection comes in four designs with different experiences. Here are the experiences offered, according to a release.

The Campbell-Williams Experience : One NFT entitling the owner to: 2 VIP tickets to Williams’ Super Bowl 2022 party in Los Angeles, 2 tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl, dinner with Earl Campbell and friends at a mutually agreed upon date in in Los Angeles, a ‘UT Legend’ memorabilia package. (Recipient must be age 21 or older).

: One NFT entitling the owner to: 2 VIP tickets to Williams’ Super Bowl 2022 party in Los Angeles, 2 tickets to the 2022 Super Bowl, dinner with Earl Campbell and friends at a mutually agreed upon date in in Los Angeles, a ‘UT Legend’ memorabilia package. (Recipient must be age 21 or older). ArtofBryson: An edition of one NFT entitling the owner to: 2 tickets to The Red River Showdown at The Cotton Bowl, a 20-minute Zoom call with Campbell, Williams and special guests, signed cleats from Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, turf from Longhorns’ field between the 2009 and 2020 seasons, a Real Wellness Herbal product package, and an Earl Campbell Meat Products care package.

An edition of one NFT entitling the owner to: 2 tickets to The Red River Showdown at The Cotton Bowl, a 20-minute Zoom call with Campbell, Williams and special guests, signed cleats from Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson, turf from Longhorns’ field between the 2009 and 2020 seasons, a Real Wellness Herbal product package, and an Earl Campbell Meat Products care package. The Moon Ticket : A series of six NFTs entitling owners to a private one-hour astrology session with Ricky Williams to discuss topics of choice.

: A series of six NFTs entitling owners to a private one-hour astrology session with Ricky Williams to discuss topics of choice. Day One: A series of 100 NFTs featuring digital artwork and digital signatures of Campbell and Williams.

The auction and NFTs will be hosted on OpenSea, which is a marketplace for digital asset collectibles. Bids will be made using Ether (ETH) — the currency of the Ethereum blockchain. Bidders need to have a MetaMask wallet.