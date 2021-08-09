Retooled Lake Travis football aims at deep run after early 2020 playoff exit

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lake Travis is back to work as 6A schools were allowed to get in on the action of preseason camp Monday.

This season, the Cavaliers will have another talented roster, with plenty of experience, especially at the quarterback position with Bo Edmundson.

Edmundson missed time last year with an injury, but he worked tirelessly this offseason on his game, and building chemistry with the guys who will be on the receiving end of his passes.

“One thing is I hung out with my receivers, and even running backs a lot, just making sure we’re on the same page with everything,” Edmunson said. “Because if we’re not on the same page with one thing, then there’s no telling how much we don’t know together so just getting in with them every day was pretty big.”

Lake Travis head coach Hank Carter loves what he’s seen so far from Edmundson from a skill and leadership standpoint.

“We call him an old soul he’s not afraid to tell you what he thinks and direct them in a way that’s appropriate,” Carter explained. “I’m excited about our season and the fact that we got him back.”

Last year was somewhat of a disappointing one for Lake Travis. The Cavaliers finished undefeated in district but suffered a rare first round playoff exit after a loss to Round Rock.

“It’s not fun to go into the offseason and lifting every day, but that’s what you’ve got to do to prepare for it to not happen again,” Edmundson. “There’s a lot to learn from that game and just moving on from that, but we definitely keep that as motivation.”

They will make their first impression on Aug. 27, hosting Arlington Martin in the season opener at 7:30 p.m.