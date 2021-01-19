Reports: Washington’s Pete Kwiatkowski expected to take Longhorns defensive coordinator job

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2016, file photo, Washington defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski answers a question during media day for the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama in Atlanta. Kwiatkowski is the defensive coordinator for No. 9 Washington, which brings the best defense in the country into Friday’s matchup at Stanford. Kwiatkowski is quiet an unassuming. His players see him differently. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian has been linked to several defensive coordinator candidates over the last week, but it appears he’s going off the radar and to the West Coast for his hire.

Washington defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski is expected to take the Texas defensive job, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. The website, The Football Brainiacs, was first to report the move that hasn’t been officially confirmed by UT.

Kwiatkowski doesn’t have a true connection to Sarkisian, but he holds an impressive resume’. Kwiatkowski was fully in charge of the Huskies defense for five of his seven seasons at the Pac-12 school after coming to Washington with former head coach Chris Petersen in 2014.

The former Boise State defensive lineman held the official title of Washington defensive coordinator from 2014 to 2017 and in 2020. He was co-defensive coordinator with current Washington head coach Jimmy Lake in 2018 and 2019. Kwiatkowski has also coached outside linebackers for the past three seasons.

During his tenure, Washington led the Pac-12 in most defensive categories from 2015 to 2018. A total of 17 members of the Husky defense have been drafted by NFL teams, according to Washington’s team site.

Previously, Kwiatkowski was the defensive coordinator at Boise State from 2010 through 2013.

It appears Sarkisian is close to finalizing his staff with this hire. UT hasn’t officially announced any members of Sarkisian’s new coaching staff as of Tuesday.