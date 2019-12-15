Reports: Texas to hire Chris Ash as next defensive coordinator

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Chris Ash of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights look on in the first quarter while playing the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Longhorns are expected to hire Chris Ash as its next defensive coordinator, according to media reports.

The move was first reported by 247 Sports Sunday morning. Texas hasn’t publicly confirmed the hiring.

Sources: Former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash expected to be named next #Texas DC. https://t.co/Q7xDiq8Dv1 pic.twitter.com/wxf4Wqxd7o — Horns247 (@Horns247) December 15, 2019

Tom Herman fired Todd Orlando two weeks ago after three seasons with Texas.

Ash and Herman have an extended coaching history together. Their career paths first intersected at Iowa State when Herman was offensive coordinator and Ash was the defensive backs coach in 2009.

Following the 2009 season, Ash left the Cyclones for Wisconsin becoming defensive coordinator in 2011. Herman and Ash reunited at Ohio State as coordinators helping the Buckeyes to the 2014 National Championship. Herman departed OSU to take the head coaching job at Houston following the championship season. Rutgers hired Ash to be its head coach after the 2015 season.

Very few have gone into the Rutgers football program and found success. Ash wasn’t the exception to that trend going 8-32 in four seasons with the Scarlett Knights. Ash was fired five games into the 2019 season following a 1-4 start to the season.

Ash reportedly came to Austin as a short-time analyst when the Longhorns were preparing for the Red River Showdown against Oklahoma this season.