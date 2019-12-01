Reports: Texas fires defensive coordinator Todd Orlando

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 26: Defensive coach Todd Orlando of the Texas Longhorns reacts during play against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There were expected to be changes on the Texas coaching staff and it appears the first domino fell Sunday afternoon.

Yahoo Sports college football writer Pete Thamel reports Longhorns head coach Tom Herman has fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando.

Source: Texas has fired defensive coordinator Todd Orlando. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 1, 2019

Orlando came to Austin with Herman in 2016 after spending two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Houston. After a strong showing from the defensive unit in his first season with the Longhorns, Orlando became one of the highest paid coordinators in the country making $1.7 million this season.

However, the shine quickly faded away from Orlando’s scheme. Since his debut year at Texas, the defense has steadily declined into one of the worst units in college football.

The Longhorns ranked No. 108 in total defense, No. 75 in scoring defense and nearly dead last in the country in passing defense at No. 127 this season.

As of Sunday afternoon, Texas Football has not confirmed the report.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.