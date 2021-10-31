TCU, Gary Patterson agree to mutually part ways effective immediately

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian meets TCU head coach Gary Patterson following Texas’ 32-27 win over TCU in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

FORT WORTH, Texas (KXAN) — TCU head football coach Gary Patterson is leaving the program immediately, Athletics Director Jeremiah Donati announced Sunday night in a statement.

The statement says Patterson was asked to remain head coach throughout the 2021 season, but Patterson “believed it was in the team’s and TCU’s best interests to begin the transition immediately.”

Assistant coach and former Minnesota head coach Jerry Kill will take over head coaching duties for the remainder of the season.

“The story of Gary Patterson and the rise in the fortunes of the TCU football program over the last 20 years is clearly one of the most remarkable in the history of college football. We are grateful to Gary and Kelsey Patterson and appreciate everything they have meant to TCU and the Fort Worth community. Under his leadership, TCU has become a nationally recognized brand name in football and in collegiate athletics,” Donati’s statement reads.

Patterson is indeed a legend at TCU as the Horned Frogs’ all-time winningest head coach. Patterson ends his Horned Frogs tenure with 181 wins over 22 seasons, taking TCU to prominence from the lower-leveled Conference USA to the Big 12.

Patterson elevated TCU to top national status with appearances in two BCS bowls and one New Year’s Six bowl game. TCU came up just shy of entry into the 2014 College Football Playoff.

TCU finished the 2017 season 11-3 with a win against Stanford in the Alamo Bowl. Since that win in San Antonio, the Horned Frogs have gone just 21-22.

The 2021 season has been an immense struggle for the Horned Frogs. TCU is 3-5 overall with wins over California, Duquesne and Texas Tech.