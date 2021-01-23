Reports: Sarkisian finalizes staff with FCS head coach

Montana State head coach Jeff Choate walks on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The final piece to Steve Sarkisian’s coaching staff is reportedly a FCS head coach with connections to new defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski.

Montana State head coach Jeff Choate is expected to join the Longhorns as co-defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, according to reports from Football Scoop and Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

Choate became the Montana State head coach in 2016 after two years as the defensive line coach at Washington with Kwiatkowski in 2014 and 2015. He led Montana State to two FCS playoff appearances during his four-year tenure. The 2020 FCS football season was canceled after most conferences opted not to play during the fall.

Choate was reportedly a candidate for Boise State’s head coaching position after Bryan Harsin left for Auburn in December 2020. Choate spent six seasons as an assistant with the Broncos program under Chris Petersen.

Texas officially announced its roster of football assistant coaches on Friday, but left an empty spot at the linebackers position. Sarkisian has assembled an impressive staff, pulling from his former employer at Alabama, his West Coast roots and some Texas Longhorns connections.

Choate also has experience coaching special teams — a unit that should be completely covered on this new staff. There shouldn’t be any issues in that department with Jeff Banks, Blake Gideon and Choate all working on the game’s third unit.

You can check out Sarkisian’s full staff here.