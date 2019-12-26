Yurcich named Texas offensive coordinator

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Tom Herman has made it official, Mike Yurcich has been hired as Texas’ offensive coordinator. Yurcich was Ohio State’s pass game game coordinator and quarterbacks coach after six years at Oklahoma State.

“I talked with a number of coaches as we tried to find the best fit at offensive coordinator, and Mike is a guy who really stood out,” Herman said. “I’ve admired his work for many years, he’s very highly regarded and respected in the coaching world, and in talking at length with him, I was extremely impressed with what he’ll bring to our staff. He knows our conference well from his time at Oklahoma State and, including the run he had with Ohio State this year, has played a big part in some of the nation’s best offenses for the past several years. All of that said, what impresses me most about him is how he works with and develops players and the creative ways he utilizes all of his weapons on offense.”

“When looking at offensive coordinator positions, Texas is a no-brainer career move,” Yurcich said. “I’m excited to work with coach Herman and the entire staff. Having recruited the state of Texas, and having coordinated in the Big 12, I’m excited and proud to represent UT Football as its next offensive coordinator.”

This completes the two major hires for Herman after a 7-5 regular season.

Chris Ash was named defensive coordinator on Dec. 17. Texas will take on Utah Tuesday in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.