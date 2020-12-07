Report: Urban Meyer isn’t planning a return to coaching, citing health reasons

FILE – In this Sept. 17, 2016, file photo, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, right, and assistant coach Zach Smith, left, gesture from the sideline during the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, FILE)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Urban Meyer is likely not coming to Texas to become the Longhorns next head football coach, according to a report by 247 Sports.

247 Sports’ Chip Brown reported, and KXAN sources confirmed, that Meyer told Texas he isn’t planning on a return to coaching due to health reasons. Meyer has been the constant topic of conversation around the Longhorns fanbase as complaints about the direction of the program under Tom Herman have grown louder.

Meyer announced his retirement from coaching in 2018 at the age of 54, following seven ultra successful seasons at Ohio State. Meyer has turned every program he’s led into a winning machine, earning three national titles in a span of 13 years. Meyer won the 2014 National Championship with Herman as his offensive coordinator.

Before his run at Ohio State, Meyer returned the Florida Gators to national prominence with two championships in three seasons in 2006 and 2008. Meyer left Florida after six seasons, citing health reasons and a desire to spend more time with his family.

Texas scored its most points in 15 years in a 69-31 win over Kansas State to move to 6-3 on Saturday with a potential game against Kansas coming this weekend to close out the regular season. The Longhorns paused all team activities on Sunday after several players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Herman is 31-18 overall at Texas.

Herman has answered a question about his job security during every press conference since the start of November, but he mostly avoids the subject. The fourth-year Longhorns coach said the speculation is doing damage in recruiting.

“There’s a section of people intimately involved in the day-to-day operations of our enterprise that know the truth, and then there are rumors. There’s unnamed sources. There’s internet reporters with agendas that claim their own opinion as fact and hide behind unnamed sources. The player part is really easy… almost comical to the point where a kid will come up to me and say ‘coach, you’ll never guess what came across my feed.’ The recruiting part is a different story, because when you have the things that have been written about us and our program. Myself and the future… unfounded articles that state opinion as fact. It’s very hard to defend against. If I’m a competing recruiter, you press print. Because you say ‘look, this must be true.’ That’s the hard part of recruiting because these 16-year-old kids are very impressionable and unfortunately when negativity gets written then it makes our competing recruiters job just so much more easy,” Herman said on Nov. 16.