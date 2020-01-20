Report: Todd Orlando expected to take USC job — leaving Texas Tech after two weeks

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 26: Defensive coach Todd Orlando of the Texas Longhorns reacts during play against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Todd Orlando’s tenure at Texas Tech lasted less than two weeks.

The former Texas Longhorns defensive coordinator seemed prime to get revenge on Tom Herman’s team next season when he joined Matt Wells’ staff at Texas Tech as linebackers coach on Jan. 8, but that reunion doesn’t appear likely.

On Monday, numerous national reports placed Orlando as target No. 1 on the West Coast. Pete Thamel from Yahoo! Sports was first to report USC is working on a deal to hire Orlando as its next defensive coordinator replacing Clancy Pendergast — who was fired at the end of December.

Don Williams from the Lubbock Avalanche Journal essentially confirmed the report Monday afternoon. Williams reports Texas Tech confirms that Orlando is no longer an employee with the program.

Orlando and USC were reportedly working on a deal as of Monday morning.

Trojans head coach Clay Helton recently received the (dreaded) vote of confidence from his administration after back-to-back seasons below expectations. Helton will likely need a strong 2020 season to stay in Southern Cal, and Orlando can help.

The allure of being in control of an entire defense is obvious, and Orlando will definitely make a difference in the first year with a talented USC roster.

Texas fired Orlando after three seasons with the Longhorns on Dec. 1 after an abysmal defensive performance in 2019. Texas steadily declined on that side of the ball in year’s two and three of Orlando.

The Longhorns ranked No. 108 in total defense, No. 75 in scoring defense and nearly dead last in the country in passing defense at No. 127 this season.

After his dismissal from UT, Tech seemed like a perfect fit for Orlando giving the 47-year-old an opportunity to reunite with his former co-worker. Orlando was the defensive coordinator on Wells’ Utah State staff in 2013 and 2014.