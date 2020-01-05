Report: Texas assistant taking New Mexico offensive coordinator job

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas assistant coach Derek Warehime is moving on from the Texas football program, according to several reports on Saturday.

Anwar Richardson of Orangebloods.com was the first to report that Warehime will become the University of New Mexico’s next offensive coordinator under new head coach Danny Gonzales.

Texas special teams coordinator/TE coach Derek Warehime joins the list of Tom Herman assistants to become coordinators at another program. According to my sources, Warehime will be named the offensive coordinator at New Mexico. Third coach to be hired as a coordinator. — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) January 4, 2020

Warehime came to Texas with Tom Herman as the Longhorns offensive line coach, but only stayed at the position for a season. In 2018, he was switched to tight ends coach when Herb Hand joined the Texas staff.

This year, Warehime added Special Teams coordinator to his coaching duties along with tight ends.

Warehime is the Longhorns’ fourth offensive assistant to either leave or be reassigned since the end of the 2019 regular season.

Texas Timeline

Dec. 1: Texas fires defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and receivers coach Drew Mehringer. Offensive coordinator Tim Beck and receivers coach Corby Meekins are expected to be reassigned within the program, according to the school.

Dec. 17: Chris Ash is hired as the Longhorns next defensive coordinator, the school announced. Ash was fired by Rutgers after three seasons as its head coach.

Dec. 29: Mike Yurcich is named the Longhorns offensive coordinator replacing Tim Beck at the position. Yurcich was the passing game coordinator for Ohio State during the 2019 season and previously served as Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator for six seasons.

Dec. 30: Drew Mehringer finds a new spot at Florida Atlantic as part of Willie Taggart’s new staff. Mehringer is staying in a similar position coaching wide receivers as the Owls’ co-offensive coordinator.

Jan. 1: Tim Beck joins North Carolina State’s coaching staff as its next offensive coordinator.

Jan. 4: Derek Warehime takes the offensive coordinator job at New Mexico.