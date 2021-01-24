Report: Texans head coach hire won’t affect Deshaun Watson’s feelings toward franchise

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Texans will take another look at Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy as candidates for the franchise’s vacant head coaching position, according to the Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson.
No matter who the Texans hire — it won’t be enough to sway quarterback Deshaun Watson’s feelings toward the organization.
ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said on the network’s pregame show before the NFC and AFC Championship games Sunday that Watson still wants to leave the franchise regardless of the head coach.
Watson is upset that he didn’t have more input on the hiring of the franchise’s key front office positions. Texans owner Cal McNair hired longtime New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio for the general manager job two weeks ago.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that his sources believe Watson has played his last game in a Texans uniform.
Just before the 2020 season, Watson signed a massive four-year contract extension through the 2025 season for $156 million.