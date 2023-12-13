AUSTIN (KXAN) – Redshirt freshman quarterback Maalik Murphy is set to transfer from Texas football, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Murphy served as the Longhorn’s backup quarterback in 2023 behind Quinn Ewers. When Ewers went down late against Houston, Murphy came in to finish the game. He also started the next two games against BYU and Kansas State, both wins for Texas.

A lot was made about Murphy not transferring from Texas after Quinn Ewers committed two years ago and then Arch Manning a year after. Murphy got his shot to play and clearly cherished the moment.

There is expected to plenty of interest in the former four-star recruit. ESPN also reports that Murphy will not be available for the Sugar Bowl against Washington.