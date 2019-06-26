Report: Kevin Durant declines Warriors option, will become a free agent

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Kevin Durant is set to become an unrestricted free agent, according to ESPN’s ultimate insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Durant is declining his $31.5 million option with the Golden State Warriors and will evaluate his potential summer suitors from New York.

Even after the ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during the NBA Finals, Durant will have his pick of any NBA franchise for the maximum amount of money as a free agent.

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant has declined his $31.5M player option and will become an unrestricted free agent, league sources tell ESPN. Durant and his business manager Rich Kleiman are in New York, evaluating free agency options. So far, process has stayed private. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 26, 2019

Durant is unlikely to play in the 2019-20 season as he recovers from the Achilles injury, but it hasn’t affected his stock as one of the best players in the NBA. His rehabilitation is expected to take at least nine months.

Potential landing spots for the former Texas Longhorn include: the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors, according to national reports.