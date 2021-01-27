Report: Jason Witten to retire as a Dallas Cowboy

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten talks to the media following practice at the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker)

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Jason Witten is expected to end his 17-year NFL career by signing a one-day contract to officially retire as a Dallas Cowboy, according to ESPN reporter Todd Archer.

Witten retired after the 2017 season, spending the next year in the booth with ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast. Though, Witten wasn’t completely ready to give up football, returning for two more seasons after his first retirement.

The tight end played 16 of his 17 season with the Dallas Cowboys, catching 63 passes for the Cowboys in 2019. Witten played the 2020 season with the Las Vegas Raiders in mostly a secondary role to Darren Waller. He only caught 13 balls on 17 targets.

While his career ended fairly quietly in Las Vegas, the final season did allow Witten to claim the record for most games played by a tight end in NFL history. Witten finished with 271 games played. Tony Gonzalez played 270 games.

Witten will finish No. 2 in the NFL record books in most tight end categories behind Gonzalez. Witten finished his career with 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards and 74 touchdowns.

He’ll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years. You can bet he won’t have to wait long before he gets the call for gold jacket.