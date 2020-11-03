Report: Dalton expected to miss second straight game for Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws a pass in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to miss his second straight game this week. The Cowboys host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dalton will be placed on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday. Dalton started two games for the Cowboys after Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury against the New York Giants on Oct. 11.

Dalton left in the third quarter of Dallas’ game against the Washington Football Team two weeks ago after he sustained a concussion on a hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

Rookie Ben DiNucci started in place of Dalton on Sunday night at Philadelphia. The James Madison product was placed in a difficult situation for his first start, but struggled to move the Cowboys’ offense in the 23-9 loss to the Eagles.

DiNucci was sacked four times, fumbled twice and completed 52% of his passes for 180 yards.

Former Lake Travis and Texas Longhorns quarterback Garrett Gilbert is behind DiNucci on the Cowboys depth chart. Dallas also signed Cooper Rush to the practice squad last week.

Whoever starts for the Cowboys at quarterback this week is in for a bad afternoon against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh leads the league in sacks, averaging 4.3 per game.