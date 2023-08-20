AUSTIN (KXAN) — DeMarvion Overshown won’t play for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 season due to a torn ACL, according to a report by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Overshown injured his left knee in the first quarter of the Cowboys’ preseason game Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks. He tried to get up after making a tackle near the sideline, but then stayed on the ground and was in obvious pain, clutching his left knee. He eventually got up and was carted to the locker room.

The former Texas Longhorns linebacker, nicknamed Agent Zero because of the number he wore for the Longhorns, was having a tremendous training camp and preseason for the Cowboys. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday after the injury happened, Overshown posted on X the message, “Still blessed.”

Overshown was drawing high praise from people throughout the organization for his work ethic and willingness to play multiple positions. The Cowboys selected him in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.