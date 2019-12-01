Report: Charlie Strong fired after three seasons at USF

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Charlie Strong of the South Florida Bulls looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Raymond James Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Florida (KXAN) — South Florida has fired head football coach Charlie Strong after three seasons with the Bulls, according to multiple media reports.

Strong finished the 2019 season with a 4-8 record to cap off a coaching stint that started with promise, but ended with two fairly bad seasons.

After being fired from Texas in 2016, Strong inherited a good team while also holding solid connections to Florida recruiting. It appeared to be a perfect fit between Strong and the Bulls following his dismissal from the Longhorns.

USF completed a 10-2 season in Strong’s first season with a Birmingham Bowl victory against Texas Tech and started 7-0 in 2018, but the program started showing cracks at the end of 2018. USF lost the last six games of the season which included a bowl game on their home field against Marshall.

The 2019 season didn’t feature many bright spots losing six games by double-digits while going 2-6 in the American Conference. The season ended with a 34-7 loss to UCF on Friday.

