Report: Charlie Brewer wins Utah starting quarterback job

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer warms up before an NCAA college football game against OKlahoma at the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

(KXAN) — Austin native Charlie Brewer is expected to start for the University of Utah in next week’s season opener, according to The Salt Lake Tribune’s Josh Newman.

The Lake Travis High School graduate and former Baylor starting quarterback beat out Texas Longhorns transfer Cameron Rising for the first-team spot in Utah’s season opener against Weber State. Utah will face Weber State in Salt Lake City Thursday, Sept. 2.

Brewer announced his intention to leave Baylor and transfer to Utah in Dec. 2020. Brewer will be a graduate transfer, playing his fifth season of college football. The NCAA wiped away eligibility rules for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving every player an extra year of eligibility.

Playing in 44 games at Baylor, Brewer started 39 games with 9,700 passing yards and 65 touchdowns. Brewer is second on the school’s passing yards list just behind Robert Griffin III. Baylor played in the Sugar Bowl in 2019 after a runner-up finish in the Big 12.

Lake Travis won its sixth state championship in 2016 with Brewer leading the offense during his senior high school season.

Rising, who transferred away from Texas after the 2019 season, made the first start for Utah in the 2020 season, but didn’t finish the game due to injury. Rising missed the remainder of the five-game Utes season. Rising is listed as a sophomore on Utah’s roster after two redshirt seasons.