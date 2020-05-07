Report: Big 12 will do virtual football media days

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 07, 2019 – Detail view of Big 12 logo as the Baylor Bears band plays on the field before Baylor plays the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Football Championship at AT&T Stadium on December 7, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Big 12 has opted to hold its football media days virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Dallas Morning News college football reporter Chuck Carlton.

Big 12 football media days are the latest cancellation of the coronavirus. Conf. coaches and ADs decide to go virtual at a meeting today. Was scheduled for July 20-21 at AT&T Stadium. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) May 6, 2020

The annual event was set to be held at Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium in Arlington on July 20-21, but instead will be held online for coaches and players.

Carlton reports that coaches and school athletic directors opted for the virtual media day event during a meeting on Wednesday. Last week, leaders from universities across the state said they expect classes to be held on-campus and in-person during the fall semester.

Many experts and college administrators have speculated that any chance of college athletics in the fall started with students returning to campus.

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte seems to be bullishly optimistic when it comes whether or not he thinks football and other fall sports will start on time.

“We’re gonna have competition, I promise you that,” Del Conte said during a Zoom teleconference with reporters last week.

The NCAA cancelled all spring and remaining winter championships for the 2019 spring semester on March 12 when the coronavirus pandemic began to spread across the country. Neither the Big 12 nor the NCAA have released guidelines on athletes coming back to campus to practice or competition.