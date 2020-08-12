Report: Big 12 continues forward with plan for fall sports

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For now, the Big 12 Conference is planning to move forward with fall sports and a football season just hours after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced postponements, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reports.

Thamel reports the conference will release a schedule in the near future.

On a call with conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 school presidents met on Tuesday afternoon as leagues around the country called it quits on the upcoming season.

For the Big Ten, Pac-12, Mountain West and MAC, the fall sports calendar will not be played in the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As it stands right now, the Big 12, SEC and ACC from the “Power 5” conferences — along with the American, Sun Belt and Conference USA from the “Group of 5” conferences — are going forward with plans to play.

Both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 said in its historic announcements that it will explore options for playing fall sports in Spring 2021.

The SEC and ACC are expected to practice patience before shelving the fall sports schedule. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said on Monday that his conference would like to wait longer before making the call.

Best advice I’ve received since COVID-19: “Be patient. Take time when making decisions. This is all new & you’ll gain better information each day.” @SEC has been deliberate at each step since March…slowed return to practice…delayed 1st game to respect start of fall semester.. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) August 10, 2020

Last week, the Big 12 announced a 10-game schedule for the upcoming season with nine conference games and one non-conference game that was expected to start in the middle of September. The previously released team schedules will not be used for this unprecedented season.