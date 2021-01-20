Report: Astros turn away suitors to re-sign Michael Brantley

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 17: Michael Brantley #23 of the Houston Astros throws his bat while looking at the Tampa Bay Rays dugout while running on a fly out during the third inning in Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at PETCO Park on October 17, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — The Houston Astros fought off the Blue Jays for one of their prized free agent pieces after losing outfielder George Springer to Toronto on Tuesday night.

MLB source: #Astros reach an agreement with Michael Brantley on a two-year deal worth $32 million. — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) January 20, 2021

Mark Berman, sports anchor for Fox 26 in Houston, was first to report that Michael Brantley has agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal to stay with the Astros. Brantley played in 46 games during the shortened 2020 MLB season, hitting .300 for the third straight season.

Houston’s entire outfield is on the market this offseason with Josh Reddick still unsigned. George Springer agreed to a six-year deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, according to multiple national reports.

Springer’s deal is reportedly worth $150 million. The 31-year-old played in 51 games during the 2020 season with 14 home runs and 32 RBI.

Earlier Wednesday, there were several reports that Brantley was going to follow Springer and sign with Toronto. However, it appears Houston will keep one of its core offensive pieces at home.