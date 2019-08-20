Remembering Cedric Benson

AUSTIN (KXAN)– Cedric Benson touched so many lives during and beyond his time at The University of Texas. John Bianco is the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations, and spent countless hours with Benson. Bianco remembers a young man who appeared one way on the field but a much different way away from the game.

“The first thing that comes to mind is how he played on field, how tough he was,” Bianco said. “When you saw him off the field, how much of a teddy bear he was, I don’t think there was a guy I’ve had a warmer feeling from when I saw him.”

