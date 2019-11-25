Regional Semifinal Round: Central Texas playoff schedule

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Four weeks remain in the high school football season with 16 teams from each division still vying for a state championship.

In 6A, Lake Travis and Westlake are heading to San Antonio for their regional semifinal match-ups. In 5A-Division 1, Cedar Park and Manor are reuniting for a divisional showdown Friday at The Pfield.

State championship week runs Dec. 18-21 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

6A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Lake Travis vs. Weslaco | Friday 1 p.m. at Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)

6A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Westlake vs. Weslaco East | Friday 7 p.m. at Alamo Stadium (San Antonio)

5A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Cedar Park vs. Manor | Friday 6 p.m. at The Pfield (Pflugerville)

4A-Division 1 State Playoffs

Liberty Hill vs. El Campo |Friday 7:30 p.m. at Bastrop ISD Stadium

Lampasas vs. Needville | Saturday 12 p.m. at Alamodome

4A-Division 2 State Playoffs

Wimberley vs. Rockport-Fulton | Friday 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium (Beeville)

Giddings vs. Silsbee | Friday 7 p.m. at Woodforest Stadium (The Woodlands)