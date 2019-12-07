Regents falls just shy of TAPPS state title after another strong season

by: KXAN Sports

Posted: / Updated:

HEWITT, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Regents came up one game short of a state title for the fourth season in a row.

Trinity Christian- Cedar Hill defeated Regents 48-19 Friday at Midway Panther Stadium for the TAPPS Division II State Championship.

The Knights were very familiar with the opponent on the other side of the field — they’ve faced TC-Cedar Hill three straight years in the title game with each game resulting in a loss for the team from Austin.

Regents gave TC-Cedar Hill a game through the first half. After the Tigers took an early 14-0 lead, Regents responded with three scoring drives to trail 14-13 in the third quarter. TC-Cedar Hill scored 34 points in the second half for the runaway win.

Regents finishes as the runner-up for a fourth straight season. The Knights lost to TC-Cedar Hill in 2018 and 2017, as well. Regents lost to Grapevine Faith Christian in the state championship game in 2016.

TC-Cedar Hill was playing in its last football game as a TAPPS member.

