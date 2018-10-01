Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Texas and Oklahoma will on Saturday with both team ranked for the first time since 2012.

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- The Texas-OU game will have some added flair at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday in Dallas. ESPN's College GameDay will be at Fair Park for the first time both of these teams have been ranked in the game since 2012. It's also the first time since 2011 that GameDay was there, when Texas was ranked 11th and OU was ranked #3 in the A.P. poll and #1 in the Coaches poll.

Texas actually dropped a spot in the A.P. poll to 19th while moving up to 20th in the Coaches Poll. Oklahoma moved down a spot to 7th in the A.P. poll while remaining 5th in the Coaches poll.

The Longhorns are riding a four game win streak led by a defense that since the 34-29 loss to Maryland is allowing just over 16 points per game. This after their 19-14 win at Kansas State on Saturday, holding the Wildcats to 130 yards below their season average.

Texas will need all the defense they can bring, Oklahoma is coming off a 66-33 win over Baylor where quarterback Kyler Murray was 17-21 for 432 yards and six touchdown passes. Murray also ran for 45 yards and a touchdown. The junior from Allen has climbed to the top of a number of Heisman trophy projections, for the season he's thrown for 1028 yards, with 17 touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Texas offense struggled to finish drives with points on Saturday, scoring just one offensive touchdown on a Sam Ehlinger to Collin Johnson touchdown pass. In UT's four game win streak Ehlinger has been steady throwing for 922 yards (65%) with seven touchdowns and no interceptions.

Oklahoma has won three fo the last four in the historic series but all four games have been decided by seven points or less including last year when Ehlinger's rushing touchdown gave Texas the lead in the 4th quarter before Baker Mayfield hit Tight End Mark Andrews for what turned out to be the winning score, in the 29-24 final.