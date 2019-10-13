Red River loss drops Longhorns to No. 15 in polls

Local Sports
Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: DeMarvion Overshown #31 of the Texas Longhorns runs off the field before the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN)/AP) — Texas dropped four spots to No. 15 in the latest AP and Amway Coaches polls after the 34-27 loss to OU in the Red River Showdown.

The Longhorns stayed close with the Sooners, but couldn’t come up with the necessary stops against OU’s high-powered offense in the second half.

With the loss, Texas has lost four out of its last five games against No. 5 Oklahoma, including a loss in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game.

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) fell out of the top 25 for the first time this season after a 47-28 loss to No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field Saturday.

The Aggies travel to Ole Miss next week for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. No. 15 Texas hosts Kansas next week at 6 p.m.

AP Poll (Oct. 13)

RecordPts
1. Alabama (30)6-015031
2. LSU (12)6-014495
3. Clemson (11)6-014272
4. Ohio St. (9)6-014043
5. Oklahoma6-013336
6. Wisconsin6-012458
7. Penn St.6-0112910
8. Notre Dame5-110429
9. Florida6-110417
10. Georgia5-19953
11. Auburn5-198512
12. Oregon5-190613
13. Utah5-172915
14. Boise St.6-071614
15. Texas4-267211
16. Michigan5-164816
17. Arizona St.5-152418
18. Baylor6-047022
19. SMU6-039821
20. Minnesota6-0330NR
21. Cincinnati5-130825
22. Missouri5-1233NR
23. Iowa4-221017
24. Appalachian St.5-0148NR
25. Washington5-2107NR

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss