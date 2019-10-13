Red River loss drops Longhorns to No. 15 in polls

DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 12: DeMarvion Overshown #31 of the Texas Longhorns runs off the field before the 2019 AT&T Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl on October 12, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN)/AP) — Texas dropped four spots to No. 15 in the latest AP and Amway Coaches polls after the 34-27 loss to OU in the Red River Showdown.

The Longhorns stayed close with the Sooners, but couldn’t come up with the necessary stops against OU’s high-powered offense in the second half.

With the loss, Texas has lost four out of its last five games against No. 5 Oklahoma, including a loss in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game.

Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) fell out of the top 25 for the first time this season after a 47-28 loss to No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field Saturday.

The Aggies travel to Ole Miss next week for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. No. 15 Texas hosts Kansas next week at 6 p.m.

AP Poll (Oct. 13)

Record Pts 1. Alabama (30) 6-0 1503 1 2. LSU (12) 6-0 1449 5 3. Clemson (11) 6-0 1427 2 4. Ohio St. (9) 6-0 1404 3 5. Oklahoma 6-0 1333 6 6. Wisconsin 6-0 1245 8 7. Penn St. 6-0 1129 10 8. Notre Dame 5-1 1042 9 9. Florida 6-1 1041 7 10. Georgia 5-1 995 3 11. Auburn 5-1 985 12 12. Oregon 5-1 906 13 13. Utah 5-1 729 15 14. Boise St. 6-0 716 14 15. Texas 4-2 672 11 16. Michigan 5-1 648 16 17. Arizona St. 5-1 524 18 18. Baylor 6-0 470 22 19. SMU 6-0 398 21 20. Minnesota 6-0 330 NR 21. Cincinnati 5-1 308 25 22. Missouri 5-1 233 NR 23. Iowa 4-2 210 17 24. Appalachian St. 5-0 148 NR 25. Washington 5-2 107 NR

Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.