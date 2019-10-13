Red River loss drops Longhorns to No. 15 in polls

AUSTIN (KXAN)/AP) — Texas dropped four spots to No. 15 in the latest AP and Amway Coaches polls after the 34-27 loss to OU in the Red River Showdown.
The Longhorns stayed close with the Sooners, but couldn’t come up with the necessary stops against OU’s high-powered offense in the second half.
With the loss, Texas has lost four out of its last five games against No. 5 Oklahoma, including a loss in the 2018 Big 12 Championship game.
Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) fell out of the top 25 for the first time this season after a 47-28 loss to No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field Saturday.
The Aggies travel to Ole Miss next week for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. No. 15 Texas hosts Kansas next week at 6 p.m.
AP Poll (Oct. 13)
|Record
|Pts
|1. Alabama (30)
|6-0
|1503
|1
|2. LSU (12)
|6-0
|1449
|5
|3. Clemson (11)
|6-0
|1427
|2
|4. Ohio St. (9)
|6-0
|1404
|3
|5. Oklahoma
|6-0
|1333
|6
|6. Wisconsin
|6-0
|1245
|8
|7. Penn St.
|6-0
|1129
|10
|8. Notre Dame
|5-1
|1042
|9
|9. Florida
|6-1
|1041
|7
|10. Georgia
|5-1
|995
|3
|11. Auburn
|5-1
|985
|12
|12. Oregon
|5-1
|906
|13
|13. Utah
|5-1
|729
|15
|14. Boise St.
|6-0
|716
|14
|15. Texas
|4-2
|672
|11
|16. Michigan
|5-1
|648
|16
|17. Arizona St.
|5-1
|524
|18
|18. Baylor
|6-0
|470
|22
|19. SMU
|6-0
|398
|21
|20. Minnesota
|6-0
|330
|NR
|21. Cincinnati
|5-1
|308
|25
|22. Missouri
|5-1
|233
|NR
|23. Iowa
|4-2
|210
|17
|24. Appalachian St.
|5-0
|148
|NR
|25. Washington
|5-2
|107
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tulane 55, Iowa St. 36, Temple 31, Wake Forest 25, California 20, Virginia 8, Memphis 6, Southern Cal 4, South Carolina 4, Texas A&M 3, UCF 3, San Diego St. 2, Louisiana Tech 1.