Rays battle back for 10-3 win to prevent Astros ALDS clinch

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 07: Manager AJ Hinch #14 of the Houston Astros (L) looks on against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game Three of the American League Division Series at Tropicana Field on October 07, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (KXAN) — Everything started perfectly at the plate for the Houston Astros, but then quickly unraveled.

The Tampa Bay Rays, on the brink of elimination, refused to go quietly into the offseason hitting four home runs off Astros pitching for a 10-3 win in game three of the American League Divisional Series.

The Astros, with a 2-1 series lead, will attempt to close out the ALDS in game four Tuesday at 3:15 p.m from Tampa Bay’s Tropicana Field.

Shortstop Jose Altuve opened game three with a solo blast to center field for a 1-0 Houston lead in the first inning.

However, Zack Greinke couldn’t get out of the fourth with the Rays hitting three home runs off the Astros starting pitcher for a 5-1 lead. Neither Hector Rondon nor Wade Miley could stop the Rays’ run allowing four more runs.

The Rays held a 8-1 lead after the fourth inning. It was 9-3 after the sixth inning after a Willy Adames solo home run. Adames had a great day going 3-3 from the plate.

With Miley pitching in a relief role, it’s unclear who the Astros will start on the mound in game four.