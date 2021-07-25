Rangers snap one bad streak but another continues

Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward, second and from left, argues with home plate umpire Tim Timmons (95) after Brock Holt (16) and Woodward were ejected from the game for arguing a called third strike during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Rangers lost…again on Sunday, dropping the final game of a three game series to the Houston Astros 3-1. The loss brings their losing streak to 12 straight, longest losing streak of the season and the second longest in franchise history.

However, they did snap a streak against the Astros in Sunday’s game.

Eli White’s fifth inning home run gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead, which was the first time they had a lead in 99 innings.

The Rangers record is now 35-65, second worst in the American League to the Baltimore Orioles (34-64), third worst in baseball to the Arizona Diamondbacks (31-71).

It’s obvious this stretch has been brutal, but the numbers reveal that it’s been catastrophically bad. The Rangers have been outscored 80-20 during this losing streak. The worst part of it was a three game period in which they were outscored 29-0 by the Blue Jays and Tigers.

Chris Woodward exhibited plenty of frustration Sunday, as he was ejected in the fifth inning, along with outfielder Brock Holt over a dispute over balls and strikes.

After the game, the Rangers manager preached a message of resiliency.

“The one thing I will promise everybody watching this, we’re not going to stop working, we’re not going to stop competing, we’re not going to stop believing in these guys,” Woodward said. “It’s gut wrenching, it’s the worst situation I’ve ever been a part of and I know a lot of these guys can say the same thing but we just cannot stop, cannot stop fighting.”

The longest losing streak in franchise history a 15 game skid in 1972.

Next, Texas will host another team who has suffered defeat often, Major League Baseball’s worst, the Arizona Diamondbacks. The first game of the series is Tuesday night starting at 7:05.