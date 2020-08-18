Rangers not happy after Padres grand slam breaks ‘unwritten rule’

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 17: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates with Eric Hosmer #30 of the San Diego Padres after hitting a grand slam against the Texas Rangers in the top of the eighth inning at Globe Life Field on August 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The game was already decided when Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a grand slam for his major league leading 11th home run of the season.

The budding star’s second home run of the game on Monday night against the Texas Rangers put the San Diego Padres up 14-3 and placed a target directly on Tatis Jr.’s back.

Many in baseball circles believe Tatis Jr. broke an “unwritten rule” of the game by swinging on a 3-0 pitch with a large lead in the eighth inning of a 10-3 game. After the game, Padres manager Jayce Tingler said San Diego wasn’t trying to run up the score.

Tingler said Tatis Jr. was supposed to take the pitch, but missed the sign.

Even with an explanation from the Padres side, the Rangers weren’t pleased with the late-inning fireworks.

“I didn’t like it, personally. The norms are being challenged on a daily basis. So just because I don’t like it doesn’t mean it’s not right. I don’t think we liked it as a group,” Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said.

The Rangers responded on the next pitch when Ian Gibaut was brought into the game and immediately threw behind Manny Machado. The Padres won the game 14-4.

Will there be an additional response from the Rangers on Tuesday?

This series is only getting started — albeit in a strange format. A two-game set wraps up in Arlington on Tuesday and then the two teams travel to the West Coast for a two-game series in San Diego on Wednesday and Thursday.