Rangers and Astros playing Alternate Site games at the Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK (KXAN) — The Round Rock Express will play host to six exhibition games during April as part of the Texas Rangers Alternate Site operations. The first two games will be against the Houston Astros Alternate Training Site team on April 7 at 6:05 p.m. and April 8 at 4:05 p.m.

The Astros will return to the Dell Diamond for two games on April 19 and 20. The Kansas City Royals Alternate Training Site squad will visit the Dell Diamond on April 26 and 27.

Only Round Rock Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders will have access to the initial Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition games. Season members, sponsors and suite-holders will receive an email from the Express ticket office with more information about how to claim their seats.

Those who want to go to the Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition games at Dell Diamond can become new Express Season Members by placing a deposit at RRExpress.com.

The alternate site concept was used last year to provide clubs with a secondary training site close to the major league ballpark. Round Rock will host a group of 20 to 28 players who were not added to the Rangers’ 26-man Opening Day roster to continue training in the event of a call-up.

“We are so excited to bring affiliated baseball back to Dell Diamond through the Rangers Alternate Training Site,” Round Rock Express President Chris Almendarez said. “We have a plan in place that initially allows for Express Season Members, sponsors and suite-holders to enjoy these Spring Training-like exhibition games but we are striving to increase our capacity leading up to Express Opening Day. With Globe Life Field in Arlington opening at 100% capacity this season, we are working with the Texas Rangers and Major League Baseball to develop a similar plan.”

Alternate Training Site exhibition games will closely mirror Spring Training, with additional roster spots and rule modifications in place. The number of innings played will be flexible and games that remain tied at the conclusion of regulation could be declared a tie. Defensive managers also have the option to end an inning prior to or after three outs. Finally, pitchers who are removed during a game may re-enter at a later point during the same game.

The full Texas Rangers Alternate Training Site exhibition schedule is below: