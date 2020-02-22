Ramey scores 26 as Texas rolls past Kansas State, 70-59

Texas guard Matt Coleman III, right, steals the ball from Kansas State guard David Sloan, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Manhattan, Kan., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Courtney Ramey scored a career-high 26 points, Texas caused havoc for Kansas State on the defensive end, and the Longhorns cruised to a 70-59 victory over the Wildcats on Saturday.

Donovan Williams added 12 points and Matt Coleman III returned from the first missed game of his college career to also score 12, keeping the Longhorns firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble as March draws near.

Xavier Sneed had 15 points and Makol Mawien 14 for the Wildcats, who have lost seven straight for the first time since 2001.

