AUSTIN (KXAN) — It appears that Courtney Ramey has played his last game as a Longhorn. On Ramey’s father’s twitter account, he says he will declare for the NBA draft but will maintain his college eligibility and enter the transfer portal.

In the tweet Ramey wrote, “I want to thank you for welcoming me into the program, I am forever grateful. I also want to thank the coaches for giving me the opportunity to play. I will always remember the relationships I have formed with my teammates.”

Ramey started 107 of his 129 games at Texas. Ramey averaged 9.4 points per game this past season and turned into one of the team’s top defenders. The St. Louis native had his best scoring season in his junior year when he 12.2 points per game while shooting 41% from three-point range. Ramey finishes his Texas career with 1,255 points which ranks 24th All-Time.

Senior Brock Cunningham and senior Christian Bishop have announced that they will return to Texas for the 2022-2023 season.