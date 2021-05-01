Rain delays Game 2 of series between Texas and Texas Tech

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just when it was getting interesting for the Longhorns, rain showers became too strong and the game was suspended in the bottom of the eighth inning with No. 11 Texas Tech leading 5-3.

No. 3 Texas was down 5-1 entering the bottom of the eighth, when they were able to start a rally. The Longhorns loaded the bases and capitalized on two of Tech reliever Levi Wells’ costly mistakes.

Wells walked Ivan Melendez, and DJ Petrinsky, scoring Mike Antico and Mitchell Daly to bring Texas within two runs of a tie.

Right around that time is when the rain started to pour at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, and the umpires decided to suspend play. The Longhorns still had the bases loaded.

There was a thought that play could resume later tonight, but it was announced that the game will resume Sunday at 1pm.

The third and final game of the series is still scheduled for 2:30 pm.