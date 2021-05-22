Race schedule: NASCAR makes Austin debut at Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — NASCAR’s debut weekend at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas is heading into the grand finale Sunday with the Cup Series EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix.

A rainy start to the weekend didn’t keep fans away from the track Saturday to watch both the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series races. On Sunday, NASCAR’s biggest names will take their best shot at the road race track, built for Formula 1.

While road races have become more popular on the NASCAR calendar, this is a brand-new track for the drivers, and it was custom built for the open-wheel cars of F1, creating intrigue within NASCAR circles.

Kyle Busch may have an advantage over his fellow drivers after getting some first-hand race experience during Austin’s Xfinity race. Busch was dominant against Saturday’s drivers, claiming the checkered flag over A.J. Allmendinger by 11 seconds.

However, Busch was cautious to cast aside those opinions that he has an advantage heading into Sunday’s race.

“This is Xfinity,” Busch said. “This is a different ballgame than what tomorrow is going to bring.”

This is the second road course of the NASCAR schedule. Currently, Denny Hamlin holds the points lead over William Byron and Martin Truex Jr.

Sunday schedule for NASCAR at COTA