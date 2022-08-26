AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s one of the most prominent roles in the State of Texas and redshirt freshman Quinn Ewers will enter game week tasked with being the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian named Ewers the starter on August 19th. This will be the second straight year Sarkisian will have a redshirt freshman start at quarterback for a season opener.

As for Ewers, taking the field as the starter fulfills a dream he’s had since he was a kid, as he grew up rooting for the Longhorns.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity,” Ewers said. “God blessed me and I’m just super humbled and excited.”

Despite his youth, Ewers carries an aura of confidence while also maintaining a laid-back persona but understands that leading a team calls for him to step outside of his usual self once in awhile.

“Obviously, being a quarterback, you can’t always be like that and yeah, it took some time trying to get to know the guys,” Ewers explained. “I had a good friend of mine from Southlake, Andrej Karic having him introduce me to the guys and kind of grow friendships from him and obviously as I got to know people it just broke out after that, I feel like I have a lot of good relationships and a bunch of lifetime relationships.”

Even though he’s just over a week away from starting in his first game since the 2020 6A DII title game, Ewers says he’s not feeling the jitters…yet.

“Excited. I’m not anxious,” Ewers explained. “Obviously there’s going to be butterflies in the locker room and with that first play, but after that first play, it’ll be back to the basics.”

Since being named starter, Ewers has earned praise from the head coach with his play in practice.

“I’ve seen some plays where it’s like, ‘okay we’re starting to take another step here’ with some really big time throws on third down and some of his plays in the pocket,” Sarkisian said. “We’re starting to make the strides that I was hopeful for.”

Ewers and Texas will have a closed scrimmage on Saturday before they begin their game week schedule.

The Longhorns make their 2022 regular season debut September 3rd against Louisiana-Monroe at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7pm.