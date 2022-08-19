AUSTIN (KXAN) — Quinn Ewers has been named the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback, Steve Sarkisian announced Friday.

Ewers was battling sophomore Lake Travis product Hudson Card for the starting position. Earlier this week, Sarkisian said he had a “pretty good idea” of who had won the spot.

The second-year Longhorns coach picked Ewers after evaluating the two players over spring practice and two-plus weeks of preseason practice.

Ewers transferred to Texas this offseason after spending his freshman season at Ohio State.

Ewers was the top-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 out of Southlake Carroll in the DFW area before reclassifying to the 2021 class and graduating early to take advantage of sponsorships within Name, Image and Likeness.

The Sept. 3 season opener against Louisiana-Monroe will be Ewers’ first real game action in just under two years. Ewers’ last game was Southlake Carroll’s 6A state championship loss to Westlake in January 2021.

Texas hosts Alabama at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Sept. 10.

Card appeared in seven games in 2021 while sharing starting duties with Casey Thompson. Thompson transferred to Nebraska after Ewers announced his transfer to the Longhorns. Card threw for 590 yards and five touchdowns.