Qatar MotoGP race canceled because of virus outbreak

DOHA, QATAR – FEBRUARY 24: Marc Marquez of Spain and Repsol Honda Team tests the start on the grid during the MotoGP Tests at Losail Circuit on February 24, 2020 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The first two races of the MotoGP season in Qatar and Thailand have been canceled because of travel restrictions introduced amid the the coronavirus outbreak.

The Qatar race was scheduled to take place next Sunday at the Losail International Circuit on the outskirts of Doha. All passengers arriving at Doha on direct flights from Italy, or having been in Italy in the past two weeks, will be quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.

Italy plays a key role in MotoGP. There have been 34 deaths from the COVID-19 illness in Italy and more than 1,500 people have tested positive.

Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul on Monday said the March 21-22 MotoGP event in Buriam had been canceled.