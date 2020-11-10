Punter Ryan Bujcevski to miss remainder of Texas season with ACL injury

AUSTIN, TX – OCTOBER 13: Ryan Bujcevski #8 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Cameron Dicker #17 after a field goal in the first half against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 13, 2018 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Longhorns punter Ryan Bujcevski sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament during Saturday’s game against West Virginia. Bujcevski will undergo surgery and be out indefinitely, according to Texas Athletics.

Texas placekicker Cameron Dicker will take over the punting duties. In high school, Dicker kicked and punted for Lake Travis. Bujcevski was also the holder on field goal and extra point attempts.

This is the second straight season Bujcevski’s season has been cut short due to injury. In 2019, the junior from Australia injured his shoulder in the ninth game of the season against TCU, missing the final four games of the season.

Bujcevski was coming off back-to-back big games with a pair of punts, pinning West Virginia inside the five-yard line. Texas has a week and a half to sort out the special teams before traveling to face Kansas on Nov. 21.

On Saturday, Herman said the special teams unit was “light-years ahead” compared to the beginning season while hoping that Bujcevski’s knee wasn’t serious.

“We simplified the punter of what we’ve asked him to do. Coach Boulware did a good job of simplifying. The blocked punts early in the year had nothing to do with scheme. Making sure that we’re in the right formation and calls…there’s a lot of mental gymnastics that go one back there and I couldn’t be prouder,” Herman said on Saturday.