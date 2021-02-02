Prized 2022 recruit picks Texas, giving Longhorns some recruiting momentum

FILE – In this Nov. 9, 2019, file photo, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian watches warmups before an NCAA football game against LSU in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Texas has hired Sarkisian as the Longhorns new coach. The move comes just a few hours after Texas announced the firing of Tom Herman after four seasons with no Big 12 championships. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On the eve of National Signing Day for the 2021 class, Steve Sarkisian received a commitment from one of the top players in the 2022 class.

Every new head coach needs recruiting momentum to jumpstart his program — Sarkisian just got a massive charge with the commitment of Jaydon Blue.

The Klein Cain running back picked the Longhorns on Tuesday, announcing his decision on social media. Blue had offers from every college football powerhouse in the country including Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

“I could be anywhere in the country the next 3-4 years playing college football and pursuing a degree in engineering. Today I would like to announce that I will be committing to the University of Texas,” Blue wrote in his Twitter post.

Blue, a junior, is rated as a four-star recruit by 247 Sports. He’s the No. 60 player in the nation and the No. 4 running back for the 2022 class.

He becomes the third member of Sarkisian’s first true recruiting class as Texas’ head coach. Lewisville wide receiver Armani Winfield committed to Texas on the day Sarkisian was introduced on the UT campus. Port Arthur Memorial defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau chose Texas when Tom Herman was the head coach, but, so far, has stuck with his commitment.

Texas’ best recruiting pitch at running back is already on campus with freshman Bijan Robinson. Blue could come to Austin in two years and prepare to take the reins of the running back room once Robinson leaves.