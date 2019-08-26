Keaontay Ingram expected to play, Joshua Moore suspended for UT season opener

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas coach Tom Herman will meet with the media Monday to break down the Longhorns’ season opener against Louisiana Tech this weekend.

Texas and Louisiana Tech are meeting for the first time in program history Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. at Darrell K. Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns will open the season with high national expectations ranking No. 10 in the preseason Coaches and AP Polls. It’s the first time since 2009 Texas has been ranked that high to start the season.

Tom Herman’s opening statement:

“Good to be back. We had a really good training camp. I feel our team has developed. I know our team chemistry has developed a lot so excited for that. Louisiana Tech has a very experienced quarterback. I know Coach Holtz will have those guys fired up and ready to play

Injury Report:

Joshua Moore has been suspended for the season opener

Kirk Johnson, Reese Moore, Daniel Young- out for the opener

Gerald Wilbon- day to day

Zach Shackelford- full participant in practice

Cade Brewer: cleared to practice

On season opener struggles in past two seasons:

“Every year is different. Every team is different when it comes to their psyche. One area we have adjusted the most is centered around the fact that we start classes Wednesday and very few teams have that issue. It’s a very unique situation here at Texas and we’re handling the schedule a little better. We’re practicing at night this week.”

On handling the success of last season:

“I don’t sense it. We drill this into our players and coaches…we know you’re going to hear it. It’s your choice if you want to listen. It’s our job to continue to reiterate the fact that we’re playing for each other. Our job isn’t to prove anyone wrong, it’s to prove us right…beyond that it’s noise.

On a uniform schedule in college football:

Herman would like a unified scheduling process before expanding playoffs. Referring to number of power 5 opponents. Texas has 10 this year 11 the past 2 years. @KXAN_News — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) August 26, 2019

On running back depth (Jake Smith isn’t an option)

Herman says freshman quarterback Roschon Johnson knows offense a little better and would be an option at running back, if absolutely necessary.

On overall impression of preseason camp:

“I feel great about it. I don’t think we were limited. We had to monitor the running back reps significantly.”

On linebacker corps:

“Joseph (Ossai), Dele (Adeoye) and Jeffrey (McCulloch) have all had great camps. Marcus Tillman…he certainly did not disappoint. Juwan and Caleb were a pleasant surprise, they can both play here.”

On Louisiana Tech:

“They’re quarterback, certainly. He’s got a lot of experience. Their wide receiver Adrian Hardy could play any where in the country. Their defensive coordinator, Bob Diaco, familiar with him from his time at UConn.”

On limiting running back snaps for Keaontay Ingram and Jordan Whittington:

They’re our only two so I don’t know how you limit both of them. They’re in green jerseys, non-contact in practice. We need them they’ve got to go.

On cornerback depth:

If we started today, it would be Jalen Green and Kobe Boyce. In my opinion, Jalen has earned the right to consider himself a starter. The other three are still battling.”

On Ehlinger and perhaps limiting his hits/running:

“For three years, there’s been that discussion. Quarterback is always going to be part of the run game based off reads.”

Herman on Sam Ehlinger’s style: we talk all the time about limiting his physicality but Sam is who he is @KXAN_News — Roger Wallace (@rwallacekxan) August 26, 2019

Status of offensive line (depth after starting five):

It’s a big question mark to be honest with you. We’ve got to grow up very quickly.”

Season goals:

“The big picture goal is never going to change around here. It’s to be in the conversation for a conference championship in November and December.”

On any holes on the UT roster:

“I do know we’re as fast as a football team since we’ve been here and we’re as strong. I don’t think there’s a glaring deficiency.”

On avoiding mistakes in the season opener:

The team that plays the cleanest wins in the opener.

On Cedric Benson:

“When you lose someone like that to an accident, that young. Tragic is the only word that comes to mind. He was one of the greatest to play here. We’re thinking and praying for his family and realize he’s one of the greatest to play here.”

On special teams:

“I love our kicker (Cameron Dicker). He’s fun to be around which you don’t say often. All of those guys are great. The two kickoff returners are Jake Smith and Devin Duvernay.”

Joshua Moore suspension for Louisiana Tech game:

“We’re gathering information. We’re hoping the legal process is concluded but I’ll have to update you on Monday because things could change.”