AUSTIN (KXAN) — Due to storms forecasted for the Austin area Wednesday evening, Texas Athletics has canceled the Longhorns softball game against UTSA.

With a bye this weekend in the Big 12 Conference schedule, it was the only game of the week for the No. 5 Longhorns. Now, the team is off until May 3 when it hosts Sam Houston State. Texas plays its final Big 12 series against Baylor May 5-7, and then the postseason begins with the Big 12 Conference tournament in Oklahoma City the following weekend.

According to KXAN’s First Warning Weather Team, strong to severe storms could pop up throughout the afternoon and evening, and then a line of possibly severe storms will be in the area around 9 p.m.

Texas moved into the top five in three of the four national polls released Tuesday after a 3-game sweep of Oklahoma State last weekend.