Positive COVID-19 test ends Weiss football season early

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Weiss High School will cancel the final two football games of the regular season after a positive COVID-19 test. Pflugerville Independent School District didn’t provide any other details on the positive test, but the cancellations will end the varsity season for the Wolves.

In total, Weiss didn’t play the final three games of its season. Last Friday’s game against Anderson was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case within the Anderson program. PfISD announced the Nov. 30 against Cedar Park and on Dec. 5 against Georgetown have also been cancelled.

Weiss didn’t qualify for the UIL State Playoffs, finishing with a 2-4 record overall and 2-2 in district play.

Lake Travis was also forced to end its regular season early after a positive COVID-19 test on the coaching staff. According to a letter from head coach Hank Carter sent to parents and guardians, contact tracing for close contacts with the positive case resulted in the premature ending of the regular season.

The Cavaliers have already qualified for the playoffs, and plan to participate.