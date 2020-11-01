POLLS: Texas returns to Top 25 after upset of No. 6 Oklahoma State

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns are back…in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on the heels of a 41-34 overtime victory against No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Texas (4-2, 3-2) checks in at No. 22 after a three-week hiatus from the rankings. The AP voters are willing to give the Longhorns more credit for the win over the Cowboys compared to the USA Today/Amway Coaches poll.

The Coaches poll placed the Longhorns in the “receiving votes” category this week — right below the top 25.

Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw two touchdown passes during the fourth quarter and overtime to propel his team from a five-point deficit to the touchdown win on Saturday. Joseph Ossai, the defensive leader of the Longhorns, ended the game with a sack of Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders in overtime.

Texas A&M moved up a spot to No. 7 after a convincing win against Arkansas on Saturday night. The top five remained unchanged with Clemson at No. 1. Alabama gained ground to come within two points of Clemson in the AP poll.

After the loss to the Longhorns, Oklahoma State dropped to No. 14. Oklahoma blew out Texas Tech in Lubbock on Saturday night, moving up to No. 19. Iowa State is ranked No. 17, following a workmanlike win against Kansas.

AP Poll (Nov. 1)



Team Record Points 1. Clemson (33) 7-0 1515 1 2. Alabama (29) 6-0 1513 2 3. Ohio St. 2-0 1430 3 4. Notre Dame 6-0 1351 4 5. Georgia 4-1 1289 5 6. Cincinnati 5-0 1199 7 7. Texas A&M 4-1 1156 8 8. Florida 3-1 1066 10 9. BYU 7-0 1014 11 10. Wisconsin 1-0 985 9 11. Miami 5-1 946 12 12. Oregon 0-0 831 14 13. Indiana 2-0 765 17 14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 760 6 15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 527 20 16. Marshall 5-0 523 19 17. Iowa St. 4-2 427 23 18. SMU 6-1 420 22 19. Oklahoma 4-2 405 24 20. Southern Cal 0-0 354 21 21. Boise St. 2-0 336 25 22. Texas 4-2 190 – 23. Michigan 1-1 151 13 24. Auburn 4-2 144 – 25. Liberty 6-0 118 –

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn St. 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas St. 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego St. 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan St. 4, California 3.