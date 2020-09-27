POLLS: Longhorns remain in top 10 after Texas Tech rally

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns survived against Texas Tech with a 15-point comeback in the closing minutes on Saturday for a 63-56 overtime win. As one of the crazier games on the college football schedule, voters took note of the Longhorns result, but didn’t punish the team too much for a close win against the Red Raiders.

Texas remains in the top 10 of the AP and Amway USA Today Coaches poll, coming in at No. 9 this week.

Big Ten and Pac-12 teams have returned to the polls following each conference’s announced intentions to play a fall football season in 2020. Ohio State and Penn State were placed back in the top 10 with Big Ten games expected to start on Oct. 24.

Two top 10 teams were dropped after surprising home losses on Saturday. Oklahoma dropped 15 spots to No. 18 after losing to Kansas State. LSU dropped 14 spots to No. 20 following its 10-point loss to Mississippi State and its new head coach Mike Leach.

The Longhorns has been ranked in a national poll in 29 of the last 36 weeks, dating back to the start of the 2018 season, according to Texas Athletics.

Texas is the lone Big 12 representative in the top 10. Oklahoma State is ranked No. 17.

Texas A&M fell three spots to No. 13 after a 17-12 win against Vanderbilt on Saturday night in College Station.

AP Poll – Sept. 27


RecordPts
1. Clemson (55)2-015421
2. Alabama (3)1-014732
3. Florida1-013245
4. Georgia1-013104
5. Notre Dame2-012317
6. Ohio St. (4)0-01169
7. Auburn1-011338
8. Miami3-0104512
9. Texas2-08628
10. Penn St.0-0840
11. UCF2-074313
12. North Carolina1-073411
13. Texas A&M1-070510
14. Oregon0-0651
15. Cincinnati2-064614
16. Mississippi St.1-0590
17. Oklahoma St.2-055515
18. Oklahoma1-15353
19. Wisconsin0-0510
20. LSU0-14016
21. Tennessee1-037716
22. BYU2-029518
23. Michigan0-0277
24. Pittsburgh3-024821
25. Memphis1-019617

Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 195, Louisiana-Lafayette 126, Minnesota 110, Southern Cal 104, Kansas St. 60, SMU 37, Marshall 31, Baylor 22, Iowa 16, Utah 14, Virginia 12, Arkansas St. 11, UAB 5, Washington 4, Kentucky 4, Louisville 4, Army 3.

