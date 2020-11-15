POLL: Texas stays in Top 25 during quiet college football weekend

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Associated Press Top 25 poll remained mostly unchanged during a college football weekend with 15 games canceled due to COVID-19.

The Longhorns were off this week, preparing for a road game at winless Kansas next Saturday. Texas dropped back one spot to No. 22 during its open week. Texas A&M had an unexpected off week when its game at Tennessee was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Aggies football program. The Aggies stayed at No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll.

Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee was moved to Dec. 12. The Aggies are expected to host Ole Miss this week, pending COVID-19 test results.

No changes for the remaining ranked Big 12 teams. Oklahoma State is the top ranked team from the conference at No. 14. Iowa State comes in at No. 17 with Oklahoma at No. 18.

AP Poll – Nov. 15

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1 2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2 3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3 4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4 5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5 6. Florida 5-1 1222 6 7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7 8. BYU 8-0 1094 8 9. Indiana 4-0 997 10 10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13 11. Oregon 2-0 949 11 12. Miami 7-1 940 9 13. Georgia 4-2 824 12 14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14 15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15 15. Marshall 7-0 557 16 17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17 18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18 19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23 20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20 21. Liberty 8-0 307 22 22. Texas 5-2 296 21 23. Auburn 4-2 187 24 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25 25. Tulsa 4-1 155 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.