POLL: Texas stays in Top 25 during quiet college football weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Associated Press Top 25 poll remained mostly unchanged during a college football weekend with 15 games canceled due to COVID-19.
The Longhorns were off this week, preparing for a road game at winless Kansas next Saturday. Texas dropped back one spot to No. 22 during its open week. Texas A&M had an unexpected off week when its game at Tennessee was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Aggies football program. The Aggies stayed at No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll.
Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee was moved to Dec. 12. The Aggies are expected to host Ole Miss this week, pending COVID-19 test results.
No changes for the remaining ranked Big 12 teams. Oklahoma State is the top ranked team from the conference at No. 14. Iowa State comes in at No. 17 with Oklahoma at No. 18.
AP Poll – Nov. 15
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (60)
|6-0
|1548
|1
|2. Notre Dame (1)
|8-0
|1467
|2
|3. Ohio St. (1)
|3-0
|1445
|3
|4. Clemson
|7-1
|1355
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|5-1
|1240
|5
|6. Florida
|5-1
|1222
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|7-0
|1198
|7
|8. BYU
|8-0
|1094
|8
|9. Indiana
|4-0
|997
|10
|10. Wisconsin
|2-0
|950
|13
|11. Oregon
|2-0
|949
|11
|12. Miami
|7-1
|940
|9
|13. Georgia
|4-2
|824
|12
|14. Oklahoma St.
|5-1
|750
|14
|15. Coastal Carolina
|7-0
|557
|15
|15. Marshall
|7-0
|557
|16
|17. Iowa St.
|5-2
|498
|17
|18. Oklahoma
|5-2
|497
|18
|19. Northwestern
|4-0
|378
|23
|20. Southern Cal
|2-0
|377
|20
|21. Liberty
|8-0
|307
|22
|22. Texas
|5-2
|296
|21
|23. Auburn
|4-2
|187
|24
|24. Louisiana-Lafayette
|7-1
|177
|25
|25. Tulsa
|4-1
|155
|–
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.