POLL: Texas stays in Top 25 during quiet college football weekend

AUSTIN, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Tom Herman of the Texas Longhorns watches players warm up before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 07, 2020 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Associated Press Top 25 poll remained mostly unchanged during a college football weekend with 15 games canceled due to COVID-19.

The Longhorns were off this week, preparing for a road game at winless Kansas next Saturday. Texas dropped back one spot to No. 22 during its open week. Texas A&M had an unexpected off week when its game at Tennessee was postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Aggies football program. The Aggies stayed at No. 5 in this week’s AP Poll.

Texas A&M’s game against Tennessee was moved to Dec. 12. The Aggies are expected to host Ole Miss this week, pending COVID-19 test results.

No changes for the remaining ranked Big 12 teams. Oklahoma State is the top ranked team from the conference at No. 14. Iowa State comes in at No. 17 with Oklahoma at No. 18.

AP Poll – Nov. 15

RecordPtsPrv
1. Alabama (60)6-015481
2. Notre Dame (1)8-014672
3. Ohio St. (1)3-014453
4. Clemson7-113554
5. Texas A&M5-112405
6. Florida5-112226
7. Cincinnati7-011987
8. BYU8-010948
9. Indiana4-099710
10. Wisconsin2-095013
11. Oregon2-094911
12. Miami7-19409
13. Georgia4-282412
14. Oklahoma St.5-175014
15. Coastal Carolina7-055715
15. Marshall7-055716
17. Iowa St.5-249817
18. Oklahoma5-249718
19. Northwestern4-037823
20. Southern Cal2-037720
21. Liberty8-030722
22. Texas5-229621
23. Auburn4-218724
24. Louisiana-Lafayette7-117725
25. Tulsa4-1155

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

