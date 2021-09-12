POLL: Texas Longhorns plummet out of rankings after Arkansas loss

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — The Texas Longhorns are no longer ranked after a no-show performance at Arkansas Saturday night in Fayetteville. Texas is in the receiving votes category of AP poll.

Previously-ranked No. 15 Texas dropped out of the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches poll rankings following the 40-21 loss. Arkansas enters the rankings at No. 20 with the upset win.

Alabama and Georgia remain at No. 1 and No 2 in the poll. Oklahoma was No. 3 and followed by Oregon, Iowa, Clemson, Texas A&M, Cincinnati, Ohio State and Penn State to round out the top 10.

Iowa State dropped to No. 14 after its home loss to Iowa in the Cy-Hawk rivalry game.

AP Poll (Week of Sept. 12)

1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1 2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1514 2 3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4 4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12 5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10 6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6 7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5 8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7 9. Ohio St. 1-1 1029 3 10. Penn St. 2-0 1005 11 11. Florida 2-0 935 13 12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8 13. UCLA 2-0 804 16 14. Iowa St. 1-1 593 9 15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19 16. Coastal Carolina 2-0 562 17 17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20 18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18 19. Arizona St. 2-0 347 23 20. Arkansas 2-0 277 – 21. North Carolina 1-1 268 24 22. Auburn 2-0 233 25 23. BYU 2-0 213 – 24. Miami 1-1 177 22 25. Michigan 2-0 163 –

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.