POLL: Texas baseball continues to climb the rankings after slow start to season

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After an 0-3 start to the season, the Texas baseball team has won 20 of 25 games, jolting its way up the national rankings to No. 4 in the latest D1 Baseball poll.

The Longhorns are coming off a three-game sweep at Kansas, their first three-game road Big 12 sweep since 2014 at Oklahoma. Texas won both games at Oklahoma State in a rain-shortened series in 2017.

The schedule is set to get much tougher for Texas in future Big 12 series’, their first three conference opponents are a combined 3-15 in conference play.

BREAKING: The @NCAA will have predetermined Regional and Super Regional sites in this year’s tournament, sources tell @d1baseball. The sites for both rounds will be announced the week of May 10 and bids must be submitted by April 12. — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) April 5, 2021

Texas is led by their pitching staff, which currently ranks No. 12 in the nation and first in the Big 12 with a 3.06 earned run average. The Longhorns have improved their hitting over the last several weeks with a team batting average of .272. Freshman second baseman Mitchell Daly, who is hitting .400 for third in the Big 12, is leading Texas at the plate.

Texas begins a 10-game homestand on Tuesday against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m., followed by a game against Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The Longhorns resume Big 12 play Friday with the first of three games against Kansas State.

Like UT’s first three Big 12 opponents, the Wildcats are in the bottom half of the conference standings with a 2-4 conference record. However, those two wins came over previous fourth-ranked Texas Tech this past weekend. The Red Raiders dropped to No. 8 in the polls after their series loss.

Postseason changes coming

There is a report from D1Baseball.com on Monday that the NCAA will use pre-determined Regional and Super Regional sites. According to the report, schools must submit a bid to host by April 12 and the sites will be announced the week of May 10 and it will be based on merit through the end of April.