POLL: Texas A&M set for ranked showdown with Arkansas

(KXAN/AP) — Texas A&M remained at No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 34-0 win over New Mexico.

Next, SEC play begins with a ranked meeting against No. 16 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Arkansas cruised to a win against Georgia Southern, setting up for the first ranked matchup between the Aggies and Razorbacks since 2016. Oklahoma slipped to No. 4 after a close win over Nebraska. Clemson and Ohio State fell to the back of the top 10 following close wins over Georgia Tech and Tulsa, respectively.

Alabama and Georgia remain the clear-cut teams at the top of the poll at No. 1 and No. 2.

As for the Big 12, Kansas State is making its first appearance in the polls with a 3-0 non-conference showing. The Wildcats pulled away from Nevada in the fourth quarter for a 38-17 win. Iowa State stayed at No. 14

Texas is in the receiving votes category behind six other teams in the honorable mention area of the poll.

AP Poll (Sept. 19)

1. Alabama (59) 3-0 1547 1 2. Georgia (3) 3-0 1491 2 3. Oregon 3-0 1385 4 4. Oklahoma 3-0 1302 3 5. Iowa 3-0 1298 5 6. Penn St. 3-0 1197 10 7. Texas A&M 3-0 1158 7 8. Cincinnati 3-0 1145 8 9. Clemson 2-1 1074 6 10. Ohio St. 2-1 976 9 11. Florida 2-1 930 11 12. Notre Dame 3-0 874 12 13. Mississippi 3-0 717 17 14. Iowa St. 2-1 664 14 15. BYU 3-0 603 23 16. Arkansas 3-0 537 20 17. Coastal Carolina 3-0 526 16 18. Wisconsin 1-1 513 18 19. Michigan 3-0 456 25 20. Michigan St. 3-0 389 – 21. North Carolina 2-1 306 21 22. Fresno St. 3-1 201 – 23. Auburn 2-1 166 22 24. UCLA 2-1 142 13 25. Kansas St. 3-0 127 –

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.