POLL: Texas A&M set for ranked showdown with Arkansas

by: Associated Press,

Posted: / Updated:

(KXAN/AP) — Texas A&M remained at No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after a 34-0 win over New Mexico.

Next, SEC play begins with a ranked meeting against No. 16 Arkansas at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Arkansas cruised to a win against Georgia Southern, setting up for the first ranked matchup between the Aggies and Razorbacks since 2016. Oklahoma slipped to No. 4 after a close win over Nebraska. Clemson and Ohio State fell to the back of the top 10 following close wins over Georgia Tech and Tulsa, respectively.

Alabama and Georgia remain the clear-cut teams at the top of the poll at No. 1 and No. 2.

As for the Big 12, Kansas State is making its first appearance in the polls with a 3-0 non-conference showing. The Wildcats pulled away from Nevada in the fourth quarter for a 38-17 win. Iowa State stayed at No. 14

Texas is in the receiving votes category behind six other teams in the honorable mention area of the poll.

AP Poll (Sept. 19)

1. Alabama (59)3-015471
2. Georgia (3)3-014912
3. Oregon3-013854
4. Oklahoma3-013023
5. Iowa3-012985
6. Penn St.3-0119710
7. Texas A&M3-011587
8. Cincinnati3-011458
9. Clemson2-110746
10. Ohio St.2-19769
11. Florida2-193011
12. Notre Dame3-087412
13. Mississippi3-071717
14. Iowa St.2-166414
15. BYU3-060323
16. Arkansas3-053720
17. Coastal Carolina3-052616
18. Wisconsin1-151318
19. Michigan3-045625
20. Michigan St.3-0389
21. North Carolina2-130621
22. Fresno St.3-1201
23. Auburn2-116622
24. UCLA2-114213
25. Kansas St.3-0127

Others receiving votes: TCU 91, Liberty 56, Virginia Tech 52, Oklahoma St. 51, Maryland 29, Arizona St. 24, Texas 22, San Diego St. 16, Southern Cal 16, West Virginia 14, LSU 14, Kentucky 12, Boston College 9, Wake Forest 7, Texas Tech 5, Stanford 3, Memphis 3, Wyoming 1, Louisville 1.

