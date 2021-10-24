POLL: Texas A&M moves up to No. 14, Alabama jumps OU

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, left, and safety Connor Choate (12) lead the Aggies onto Kyle Field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

(AP) — Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.

The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 poll, and the Bearcats remain second.

The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.

No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots.

Oregon moved up three spots to No. 7. No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Mississippi round out the top 10.

In a week with no games matching ranked teams, five ranked teams lost, including two in the top 10. Penn State dropped 13 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois. Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.

AP Poll – Oct. 24

1. Georgia (63)7-015751
2. Cincinnati7-014772
3. Alabama7-114174
4. Oklahoma8-013833
5. Ohio St.6-113115
6. Michigan7-012706
7. Oregon6-1116510
8. Michigan St.7-011609
9. Iowa6-1103511
10. Mississippi6-1103412
11. Notre Dame6-192213
12. Kentucky6-184915
13. Wake Forest7-080116
14. Texas A&M6-270017
15. Oklahoma St.6-16828
16. Baylor6-151320
17. Pittsburgh6-151023
18. Auburn5-248119
19. SMU7-047321
20. Penn St.5-24717
21. San Diego St.7-039022
22. Iowa St.5-2298
23. UTSA8-023524
24. Coastal Carolina6-113214
25. BYU6-244

Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

