POLL: Texas A&M moves up to No. 14, Alabama jumps OU

(AP) — Alabama inched up to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football Sunday behind top-ranked Georgia and No. 2 Cincinnati.
The Bulldogs (63 first-place votes) are a unanimous No. 1 for the third straight week in the latest AP Top 25 poll, and the Bearcats remain second.
The Crimson Tide jumped up a spot past Oklahoma after blowing out Tennessee. The now fourth-ranked Sooners were shut out in the first half against Kansas before scoring 35 in the second half and pulling away late.
No. 5 Ohio State and No. 6 Michigan both held their spots.
Oregon moved up three spots to No. 7. No. 8 Michigan State, No. 9 Iowa and No. 10 Mississippi round out the top 10.
In a week with no games matching ranked teams, five ranked teams lost, including two in the top 10. Penn State dropped 13 spots to No. 20 after losing in a record nine overtime periods to Illinois. Oklahoma State fell from No. 8 to 15th after losing at Iowa State.
AP Poll – Oct. 24
|1. Georgia (63)
|7-0
|1575
|1
|2. Cincinnati
|7-0
|1477
|2
|3. Alabama
|7-1
|1417
|4
|4. Oklahoma
|8-0
|1383
|3
|5. Ohio St.
|6-1
|1311
|5
|6. Michigan
|7-0
|1270
|6
|7. Oregon
|6-1
|1165
|10
|8. Michigan St.
|7-0
|1160
|9
|9. Iowa
|6-1
|1035
|11
|10. Mississippi
|6-1
|1034
|12
|11. Notre Dame
|6-1
|922
|13
|12. Kentucky
|6-1
|849
|15
|13. Wake Forest
|7-0
|801
|16
|14. Texas A&M
|6-2
|700
|17
|15. Oklahoma St.
|6-1
|682
|8
|16. Baylor
|6-1
|513
|20
|17. Pittsburgh
|6-1
|510
|23
|18. Auburn
|5-2
|481
|19
|19. SMU
|7-0
|473
|21
|20. Penn St.
|5-2
|471
|7
|21. San Diego St.
|7-0
|390
|22
|22. Iowa St.
|5-2
|298
|–
|23. UTSA
|8-0
|235
|24
|24. Coastal Carolina
|6-1
|132
|14
|25. BYU
|6-2
|44
|–
Others receiving votes: Arkansas 36, Louisiana-Lafayette 32, NC State 28, Houston 12, Virginia 9, Oregon St. 7, Arizona St. 7, Texas 6, Appalachian St. 5, Florida 3, UCLA 1, Minnesota 1.